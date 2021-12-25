LCMS (LCMS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $137,351.00

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LCMS has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. LCMS has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $137,351.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.77 or 0.08023160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,917.06 or 0.99953877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071762 BTC.

LCMS Coin Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

