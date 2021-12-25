Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.91

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.91 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 297.60 ($3.93). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 296.70 ($3.92), with a volume of 1,905,282 shares.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.29) to GBX 335 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329 ($4.35).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £17.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £2,290.80 ($3,026.56). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,184.75). Insiders purchased a total of 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $880,484 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

