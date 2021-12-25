Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $63,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $158.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day moving average is $171.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.