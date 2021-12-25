Lightstreams (PHT) Price Hits $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $768,601.80 and $172.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

