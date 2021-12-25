Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.04

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.66. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 59,420 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

