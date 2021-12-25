Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 567,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

NYSE:LIN opened at $339.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.03. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $343.31. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.