LINK Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, LINK has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $194.54 or 0.00389802 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $2.14 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.14 or 0.08025307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.49 or 0.99843907 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

