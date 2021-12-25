Linker Coin Achieves Market Cap of $7.82 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $1,539.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

