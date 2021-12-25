Liquity Price Reaches $6.12 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $85.80 million and approximately $158,956.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00012108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.00 or 0.08059623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,636.66 or 1.00150368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,014,963 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

