Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 152,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.16% of Brilliant Earth Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRLT opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

