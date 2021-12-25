Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 110,845 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

NYSE UAA opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

