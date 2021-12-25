Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $275.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.80 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.22 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.52 and a 200 day moving average of $267.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $1,308,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $14,681,115. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.