Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

