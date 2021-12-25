Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.42.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $356.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

