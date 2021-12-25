Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $266,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESMT stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Engagesmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESMT. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

