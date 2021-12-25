Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vericel worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vericel by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 308,948 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vericel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vericel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $41.64 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,164.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

