Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,240 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $166.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.