Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.67

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.67 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 48.11 ($0.64). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 47.44 ($0.63), with a volume of 40,565,991 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLOY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.14 ($0.75).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.67. The company has a market capitalization of £33.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($89,797.38).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

