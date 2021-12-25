Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $49,749.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,938,827 coins and its circulating supply is 22,863,400 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.