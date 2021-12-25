Loki Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,715.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.46 or 0.08035988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00322231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00893704 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.00424672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00253692 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.