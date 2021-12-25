Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.70

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.70 and traded as high as $21.17. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 18,196 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

