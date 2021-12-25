Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.55

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.55 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 225.80 ($2.98). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 224.60 ($2.97), with a volume of 364,812 shares trading hands.

EMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.77) to GBX 235 ($3.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.70) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.37) to GBX 253 ($3.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.82).

The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 209.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

