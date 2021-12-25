Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Mandiant alerts:

This table compares Mandiant and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62%

This table compares Mandiant and HTC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.42 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.16 HTC $197.07 million 3.96 -$201.70 million ($0.23) -4.14

HTC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mandiant and HTC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mandiant presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. Given Mandiant’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mandiant is more favorable than HTC.

Summary

Mandiant beats HTC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.