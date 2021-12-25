MAPS Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $261,158.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007961 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004024 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00028664 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,108,046 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

