Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of Marathon Petroleum worth $61,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 95,584 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

