Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

MRTN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth about $157,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

