Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.17

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.17 and traded as high as $16.81. Marten Transport shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 470,521 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after buying an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 20.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 311,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

