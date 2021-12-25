Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.55% of Masimo worth $82,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 18.2% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $293.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.98. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.