Mask Network (MASK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $157.07 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for $13.20 or 0.00026135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $384.41 million and approximately $157.07 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

