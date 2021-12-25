MASQ (MASQ) Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $128,122.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.14 or 0.08025307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.49 or 0.99843907 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

