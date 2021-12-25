Master Contract Token Trading Up 59% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $43,917.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 59% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.58 or 0.08097538 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00075094 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00092169 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

