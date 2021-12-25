Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce $431.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.66 million and the highest is $546.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,194.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 66.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $37.23 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

