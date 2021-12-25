Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.96

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and traded as high as $25.60. Materialise shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 148,523 shares trading hands.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth about $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 25.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter worth about $4,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

