Matrix AI Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.56 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and $913,056.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00316340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000720 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

