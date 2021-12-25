Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0185

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $19.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 150.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,198.00 or 1.00584321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00293957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.72 or 0.00444267 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00157035 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.