MCDEX (MCB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MCDEX

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

