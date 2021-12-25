McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $115,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $265.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

