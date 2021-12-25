Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,399,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $802,207,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $2,428,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,255,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,062. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.40. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

