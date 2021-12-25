Megacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $201,501.50 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $201,501.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00311963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000694 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,789,740 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.