MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.83

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.52. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 559,239 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $289.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Natixis bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

