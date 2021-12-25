Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,529,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.