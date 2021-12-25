Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $13.25 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average is $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.