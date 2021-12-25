Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $9.94 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.30% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,219.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,193 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,167,000 after buying an additional 1,881,750 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,617,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 106,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after buying an additional 97,909 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.