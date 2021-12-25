Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 19,837 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Mosaic worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 334.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 105.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,385 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $39.18 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

