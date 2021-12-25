Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 33,826 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 849.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 29.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cigna by 15.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI opened at $225.89 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average is $217.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.