Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 62,689 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,689 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

NYSE:BABA opened at $118.66 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a market cap of $321.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

