Melalie Reaches Market Cap of $361,949.85 (MEL)

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Melalie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Melalie has a total market cap of $361,949.85 and approximately $24,757.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Melalie Profile

MEL is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,198,939 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Melalie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

