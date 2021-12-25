Meme (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.83 or 0.00297414 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011060 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003528 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00016843 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

