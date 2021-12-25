Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,966 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.