Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 89,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,181 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 110.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 58,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $58.71 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

